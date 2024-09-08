All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 11:40
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed two advisers to himself and two deputies for Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, on 8 September.

Source: decrees from Zelenskyy

Details: Dmytro Lytvyn was appointed as the president's communications adviser, while Oleksandr Kamyshin, former Strategic Industries Minister, became his adviser on strategic issues.

In a separate decree, Viktor Mykyta was dismissed as head of the Zakarpattia Oblast State Administration and appointed as deputy head of the President's Office.

Iryna Vereshchuk, former Deputy Prime Minister, was also appointed to the same role.

For reference: Kamyshin was the minister of strategic industries of Ukraine.

Vereshchuk a the former deputy prime minister and the minister for reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, who recently handed in a letter of resignation.

Lytvin was Zelenskyy's speechwriter.

Previously: On Tuesday, the heads of three ministries and deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna filed their resignations in the Verkhovna Rada.

