Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns
Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, announced on the evening of 3 September that she has handed in her resignation.
Source: Vereshchuk on Facebook; Ruslan Stefanchuk, Head of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)
Quote from Vereshchuk: "A reboot. Today, after almost three years in the Government, I have handed in my resignation. I thank the President for his trust! I thank the Prime Minister and members of the Government for their cooperation! I thank the MPs for their support! I thank the team at the Ministry of Reintegration for their hard work and determination! I serve the Ukrainian people!"
Details: Stefanchuk said her resignation letter would be considered at an upcoming plenary session.
Background:
- On Tuesday, three ministers and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna submitted resignation letters to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).
- Ukrainska Pravda sources in the President's Office have indicated that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is to be dismissed.
