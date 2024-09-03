All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 September 2024, 22:03
Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns
Iryna Vereshchuk. Photo: Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, announced on the evening of 3 September that she has handed in her resignation.

Source: Vereshchuk on Facebook; Ruslan Stefanchuk, Head of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)

Quote from Vereshchuk: "A reboot. Today, after almost three years in the Government, I have handed in my resignation. I thank the President for his trust! I thank the Prime Minister and members of the Government for their cooperation! I thank the MPs for their support! I thank the team at the Ministry of Reintegration for their hard work and determination! I serve the Ukrainian people!"

Advertisement:

Details: Stefanchuk said her resignation letter would be considered at an upcoming plenary session.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On Tuesday, three ministers and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna submitted resignation letters to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).
  • Ukrainska Pravda sources in the President's Office have indicated that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is to be dismissed.

Support UP or become our patron!

VereshchukCabinet of Minister (government)
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Vereshchuk
Ukraine prepares humanitarian corridor for civilians from Kursk Oblast to Sumy, no requests from Russia so far
Ukraine plans to set up shelter for people coming back through humanitarian corridor on Belarusian border
Ukraine's Deputy PM asks Ukrainians to leave Crimea and wait for liberation
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: