Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, announced on the evening of 3 September that she has handed in her resignation.

Source: Vereshchuk on Facebook; Ruslan Stefanchuk, Head of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament)

Quote from Vereshchuk: "A reboot. Today, after almost three years in the Government, I have handed in my resignation. I thank the President for his trust! I thank the Prime Minister and members of the Government for their cooperation! I thank the MPs for their support! I thank the team at the Ministry of Reintegration for their hard work and determination! I serve the Ukrainian people!"

Advertisement:

Details: Stefanchuk said her resignation letter would be considered at an upcoming plenary session.

Background:

Advertisement:

On Tuesday, three ministers and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna submitted resignation letters to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).

Ukrainska Pravda sources in the President's Office have indicated that Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is to be dismissed.

Support UP or become our patron!