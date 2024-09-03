All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Three Ukrainian ministers and State Property Fund head submit resignations

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 September 2024, 17:15
Three Ukrainian ministers and State Property Fund head submit resignations
Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine’s ministers of justice, strategic industries, and the environment have submitted letters of resignation to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament).

Source: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, on Facebook

Quote from Stefanchuk: "Letters of resignation from the following officials have been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine:

Advertisement:
  • Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine;
  • Denys Maliuska, Minister of Justice of Ukraine;
  • Ruslan Strilets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

Vitalii Koval, Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, has also submitted a letter of resignation."

Details: Stefanchuk said the letters would be considered at an upcoming plenary session.

Update: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, said on Telegram that he was preparing to deliver a classified report to the Economics and Defence Committees, as well as a general report to the Verkhovna Rada.

Advertisement:

"I will continue working in defence, but in another role," he added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Cabinet of Minister (government)Verkhovna Rada
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna resigns
Ukrainian government dismisses deputy energy minister caught taking bribes
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: