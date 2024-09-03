Three Ukrainian ministers and State Property Fund head submit resignations
Ukraine’s ministers of justice, strategic industries, and the environment have submitted letters of resignation to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament).
Source: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, on Facebook
Quote from Stefanchuk: "Letters of resignation from the following officials have been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine:
- Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine;
- Denys Maliuska, Minister of Justice of Ukraine;
- Ruslan Strilets, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.
Vitalii Koval, Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, has also submitted a letter of resignation."
Details: Stefanchuk said the letters would be considered at an upcoming plenary session.
Update: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, said on Telegram that he was preparing to deliver a classified report to the Economics and Defence Committees, as well as a general report to the Verkhovna Rada.
"I will continue working in defence, but in another role," he added.
