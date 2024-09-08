Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has commented on the remarks made by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who tried to make a joke by declaring his support for Kamala Harris' candidacy for the election.

Source: Trump at a rally in Wisconsin; European Pravda

Details: Earlier this week, Putin remarked that Joe Biden had been his favourite candidate in the US election, but since Biden had withdrawn from the race and backed Kamala Harris, Russia would now support her as well.

In response, Trump said that he "knew Putin well" and "was very offended" by his remarks.

Trump: Putin endorsed Kamala. I was very offended by that. I wonder why he endorsed Kamala. No, he's a chess player. Should I be upset about that? No. Was it done with a smile, Ron? I think it was done with a smile. pic.twitter.com/vTHwSzuxAA — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2024

"I wonder why he endorsed Kamala. No, he's a chess player. Should I become a congressman? Should I be upset about that? Should I be upset? Was it done with a smile? I think it was done, maybe with a smile. I don't know, who the hell knows? Nobody's going to figure it out. They are about nineteen steps ahead of us," the former US president stated.

He added that "nobody was tougher on Russia in history than Trump," and Putin "knows that better than anyone".

The White House has previously advised Moscow against interfering in the US election and criticised the Kremlin leader's public discussions about "supporting" certain candidates.

