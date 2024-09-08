All Sections
Bodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 14:27
Bodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Mykolaivka. Photo: Radio Liberty

The bodies of two men have been recovered from the rubble of a hotel in the town of Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Radio Liberty;  Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Radio Liberty noted that animal volunteers from Kharkiv were staying at the hotel and had come to sterilise and vaccinate animals free of charge.

Early reports indicate that Russian forces had attacked the hotel with several guided aerial bombs.

Updated: The Prosecutor's Office later said that the bodies of two men had been recovered.

It should be emphasised that Russia launched an attack using guided aircraft bombs equipped with the UMPK, a combined gliding and navigation module.

Currently, the bodies of two men, aged 33 and 42, have been extracted from the rubble. They came to the village to sterilise stray animals.

Background: The Russians struck the hotel at around 21:50 on 7 September.

Donetsk Oblast

