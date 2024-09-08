All Sections
Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 01:20
Russian army hits hotel in Donetsk Oblast, searching for people under rubble continues
Zoria Hotel in Mykolaivka destroyed by the Russians. Photos: social media

The Russian army struck a hotel in the town of Mykolaivka, Donetsk Oblast at around 21:50 on 7 September; two people are being searched for under the rubble.

Source: Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne Donbas with reference to Volodymyr Proskunin, Deputy Head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration, Donbas News

Details: Proskunin said that the search and rescue operation is ongoing, the rubble is being dismantled, and two people are being searched for under the rubble.

According to preliminary data, the Russians attacked the town with aerial bombs.

Donbas News reported that the Russians struck at the Zoria hotel.

Quote from Donbas News: "At least three floors were destroyed. Photos of the aftermath of the strike were posted in local social media groups.

Local residents also report smashed windows in neighbouring houses and the church of St Nicholas the Wonder Maker".

