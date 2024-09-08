All Sections
My peacekeeping mission not over yet – Hungarian Prime Minister

Oleh PavliukSunday, 8 September 2024, 13:41
Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary. Stock photo: Getty Images

Viktor Orbán, the Prime Minister of Hungary, has said that he is continuing to work on the so-called peacekeeping mission, in which he is trying to "prevent the escalation" of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Orbán in an interview with journalists before attending an event in the town of Kötcse in Hungary’s west, European Pravda reports

Details: Orbán mentioned that after his trips to Ukraine and Russia, he sent EU leaders his "peace plan", which was later published due to leaks in the media.

"What I wrote was that if we were to do certain things at the beginning of July, then we could prevent the escalation of this conflict in the next two-three months. Now, if you compare the situation in early July with the current one, in early September, things are much worse than they were then," he said.

The Hungarian prime minister went on to say that his peacekeeping mission "is not over, by the way".

"I was working on it all summer, we are working internationally. There will be some compelling Initiatives coming, with some being visible as early as the month of September. You've got to work on it," Orbán assured without giving any details.

Background: 

  • As part of his ‘peace mission,’ the Hungarian prime minister travelled to Moscow and spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, becoming the first European leader to visit the Kremlin since April 2022.
  • This led to sharp criticism in the EU and a downgrading of the level of representation at events held during Hungary's presidency of the EU Council.
  • According to media reports, some EU leaders may boycott one of the main events of the Hungarian presidency – an informal summit in early November, which will take place almost simultaneously with the European Political Community summit in Budapest.

