Russians target Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1 and injuring 13 people – photos
Sunday, 8 September 2024, 20:30
The Russians stormed Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a woman and injuring 13 others.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Syniehubov reported that a residential area was hit in the attack on Derhachi, which resulted in a fire in several private houses.
Quote: "A 76-year-old woman was killed in an attack on Derhachi.
At least 10 people have been injured."
Update: At 20:10 Syniehubov reported that the number of people injured in Derhachi had risen to 14.
The Russians struck the settlement with multiple-launch rocket systems.
At least eight houses have been struck. Syniehubov also posted photos of the aftermath.
