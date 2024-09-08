All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 September 2024, 20:30
Russians target Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1 and injuring 13 people – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Derhachi on 8 September. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

The Russians stormed Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a woman and injuring 13 others. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Derhachi on 8 September.
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Details:  Syniehubov reported that a residential area was hit in the attack on Derhachi, which resulted in a fire in several private houses.

Quote: "A 76-year-old woman was killed in an attack on Derhachi.

At least 10 people have been injured."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Derhachi on 8 September.
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Update: At 20:10 Syniehubov reported that the number of people injured in Derhachi had risen to 14.

The Russians struck the settlement with multiple-launch rocket systems.

At least eight houses have been struck. Syniehubov also posted photos of the aftermath.

Kharkiv Oblastwar
Kharkiv Oblast
