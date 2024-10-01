All Sections
Russian strikes on energy system could drive more Ukrainians to flee, Borrell says

Iryna Balachuk, Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 1 October 2024, 13:39
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell. Photo: eeas.europa.eu

In a few weeks, Ukraine could face an emergency situation due to ongoing Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure, which may result in even more Ukrainians being "forced to leave their homes and their country", stated EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell. 

Source: European Pravda, citing Borrell’s blog

Quote from Borrell: "Ukraine is at risk of a major emergency in a few weeks' time that could lead to more Ukrainians being forced to leave their homes and their country."

Details: He recalled that Russia is systematically destroying energy infrastructure in Ukraine to leave Ukrainians without electricity, water, and heating, and that Ukrainians are already facing power shortages.

Borrell said that Russia has damaged 68% of Ukraine's energy capacity, and only about 10-11 GW of electricity production capacity remains, meaning power outages could increase to 20 hours a day.

He also noted that Russian missile attacks on electrical substations could lead to the shutdown of nuclear power plants operating in Ukraine, potentially causing a nuclear disaster.

Borrell called on international partners to expedite the supply of air defence systems and interceptors to Ukraine to avoid the ongoing cycle of "we repair, they destroy".

He also emphasised that Ukraine must be given the capability to strike Russian airfields and launch sites to prevent more attacks.

"We have promised to support Ukraine with whatever it takes for as long as it takes and the energy front will be decisive this winter," Borrell concluded.

Background:

  • On 19 September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU is providing €160 million to assist Ukraine in preparing for another winter amid Russian strikes on its energy system.
  • Meanwhile, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarína Mathernová, announced that to support Ukraine's energy system, which has been damaged by Russian attacks, the EU plans to increase electricity exports to Ukraine this winter and is preparing to supply energy equipment.
  • She estimates that Ukraine will face a difficult winter, though the situation will not be catastrophic.

Watch the full interview with Katarína Maternova about winter preparations in Ukraine, funding for weapons, and the country's EU membership.

