Romanian Parliament approves establishment of training centre for Ukrainian marines

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 1 October 2024, 19:25
Ukrainian marines. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Romanian Parliament has backed a proposal by President Klaus Iohannis to establish a training centre in Romania to train Ukrainian marines.

Source: European Pravda, citing Agerpres

Details: 233 MPs voted in favour of the decision, 18 voted against, and 25 abstained.

In a letter to the parliament, President Iohannis wrote that recent developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine have highlighted the need to enhance the training of Ukraine’s armed forces.

"As a result of our analysis, it was determined that Romania can contribute to the Marine Forces Coalition by hosting a marine training centre on its national territory and supporting the training of Ukrainian marines within our current capabilities," the Romanian president said.
Under the proposed plan, the facility will operate for two years, with Romania reserving the right to terminate its commitments at any point during the training process or after the designated period ends.

"The training centre will position Romania as a regional leader in training for marine operations by helping to increase cohesion, demonstrate unity, and strengthen Euro-Atlantic deterrence and defence," the letter states.

Background: 

  • In September, it was reported that the first group of Ukrainian pilots have begun their theoretical training on F-16 fighter jets in Romania, with practical training expected to begin in the coming months.
  • In addition, Ukraine recently participated in NATO counter-drone exercises for the first time.

RomaniaUkrainewar
