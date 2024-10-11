Total of 169 combat clashes occur on battlefield, mostly on Lyman front

A total of 169 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, mainly on the Lyman, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 11 October

Details: On the Kharkiv front, five clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

On the Kupiansk front, 14 combat clashes occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Lozova, Kolisnykivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 30 Russian assaults near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske and in Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces stopped four Russian attacks near the village of Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian troops stopped seven Russian attacks.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted eight attacks.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 Russian attacks. The Russians focused their main efforts near the settlements of Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Myroliubivka and Kalynove.

On the Kurakhove front, 24 combat clashes occurred.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne twice.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled five Russian attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

The Russians are maintaining their military presence on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

