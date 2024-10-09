Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions – video

Units of Ukraine’s aerial reconnaissance forces, together with other divisions of the defence forces, targeted the 67th Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of Russia's Defence Ministry in Bryansk Oblast, where explosions were reported. Ukraine’s General Staff reports that the site stored guided bombs and ammunition, including supplies from North Korea.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Overnight, units from Ukraine’s aerial reconnaissance force, working in coordination with other defence forces divisions, launched a strike on the 67th Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of Russia's Defence Ministry in Bryansk Oblast."

Details: Reportedly, the warehouse stored ammunition for missile and artillery systems, including supplies from North Korea, as well as guided bombs. A significant portion of this arsenal was kept in the open air.

Explosions rocked the site, prompting local authorities to close roads around the arsenal. The full impact of the strikes is still being assessed.

Ukraine’s General Staff said that targeting these types of arsenals poses serious logistical difficulties for the Russian army and significantly weakens the Russians' offensive capabilities.

Background:

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defence downed 47 Ukrainian UAVs over Russia and the Azov Sea on the night of 8-9 October.

On 9 October, the governors of Russia's Krasnodar Krai and Bryansk Oblast claimed that their oblasts were attacked by drones that were allegedly shot down, with the fallen wreckage causing minor damage.

