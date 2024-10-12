All Sections
Key states favour Trump in handling war in Ukraine – The WSJ

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 12 October 2024, 15:25
Key states favour Trump in handling war in Ukraine – The WSJ
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Stock photo: Getty Images

Voters in the seven swing states that will determine the fate of the US presidential election prefer Donald Trump to Kamala Harris on the issue of resolving wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Source: a poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a survey in seven key states, 50% of voters said Trump would do a better job of handling the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, while 39% of respondents preferred Harris.

When asked about the current escalation in the Middle East, 48% of respondents indicated that they believed Trump would manage the crisis better, while 33% preferred Harris for the same role.

In both cases, independent voters – those who do not consistently support either party – preferred the Republican candidate. Nearly half of them felt that Trump would be better at resolving the war in Ukraine, and 43% believed he would be more effective in addressing the war between Israel and Hamas.

The WSJ poll was conducted from 28 September to 8 October, with 2,100 voters in seven key US states. The margin of error was +/-2.1 percentage points.

Previous polls have shown that the overall difference in the rating between candidates in swing states is within the margin of error.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that Harris is ahead of Donald Trump, securing 46% support against his 43%.

