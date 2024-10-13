Power outages in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts due to hostilities
Power outages have been reported in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts over the past 24 hours due to ongoing hostilities. Russian forces targeted a substation in Kherson Oblast with a drone, igniting a fire that has since been extinguished. Consumers have been switched to backup power supplies.
Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry
Details: Power engineers have successfully restored electricity to 6,591 consumers who were disconnected from the grid due to the hostilities.
"Power engineers have reconnected 6,591 consumers to the power grid over the past 24 hours; they had been cut off due to hostilities and technological disruptions," the press service explained.
Meanwhile, 503 settlements continue to experience partial power outages.
