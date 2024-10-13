All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 13 October 2024, 19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will arrive in Germany on Monday, 14 October for a visit to the site of NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training – Ukraine).

Source: European Pravda, citing NATO’s press service

Details: Rutte will first travel to Mons, Belgium, where he will visit NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE). He will meet the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), General Christopher Cavoli, and other senior officers.

Advertisement:

In the afternoon, Rutte will meet with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in Wiesbaden and visit the site of NSATU’s command.

NSATU is a new body that was set up to provide long-term security assistance to Ukraine, ensuring enhanced, predictable and coordinated support.

The new body will coordinate both assistance and training efforts.

Advertisement:

Background: NATO has clarified that this new support and training body for Ukraine will not replace the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (the Ramstein format).

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
NATO
US announces major review of NATO-Russia relations – Politico
NATO to begin large-scale nuclear exercises on Monday
Zelenskyy to meet UK PM and NATO Secretary General in London
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: