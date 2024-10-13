Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will arrive in Germany on Monday, 14 October for a visit to the site of NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training – Ukraine).

Source: European Pravda, citing NATO’s press service

Details: Rutte will first travel to Mons, Belgium, where he will visit NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE). He will meet the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), General Christopher Cavoli, and other senior officers.

In the afternoon, Rutte will meet with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in Wiesbaden and visit the site of NSATU’s command.

NSATU is a new body that was set up to provide long-term security assistance to Ukraine, ensuring enhanced, predictable and coordinated support.

The new body will coordinate both assistance and training efforts.

Background: NATO has clarified that this new support and training body for Ukraine will not replace the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (the Ramstein format).

