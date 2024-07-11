All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO decides to establish special body for providing assistance and training to Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaThursday, 11 July 2024, 00:18
NATO decides to establish special body for providing assistance and training to Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The NATO summit has decided to establish a body for providing assistance and training to Ukraine (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine – NSATU) to coordinate the provision of military equipment and training by NATO member states and partners.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the NATO Summit declaration

Details: The purpose of this body is to provide Ukraine with long-term security assistance and to ensure enhanced, predictable and coordinated support.

Advertisement:

Quote: "NSATU, which will operate in Allied states, will support Ukraine’s self-defence in line with the UN Charter."

More details: NATO leaders stressed that the new agency, in accordance with international law, would not make NATO a party to the conflict. It will support the transformation of Ukraine's defence and security forces, which will facilitate its further integration with NATO.

The leaders also supported the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC), "an important pillar of practical cooperation, to identify and apply lessons from Russia’s war against Ukraine and increase Ukraine’s interoperability with NATO."

Advertisement:

The Summit also welcomed the Secretary General's decision to appoint a NATO Senior Representative to Ukraine.

Background: It was previously reported that the NATO summit decision declared Ukraine's full membership irreversible.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOwarUkraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
NATO
Zelenskyy meets with members of US House of Representatives
Stoltenberg: Ukraine's right to self-defence includes strikes deep into Russian territory
NATO Summit agrees on Ukraine's defence funding plan for 2025
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: