NATO decides to establish special body for providing assistance and training to Ukraine

The NATO summit has decided to establish a body for providing assistance and training to Ukraine (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine – NSATU) to coordinate the provision of military equipment and training by NATO member states and partners.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the NATO Summit declaration

Details: The purpose of this body is to provide Ukraine with long-term security assistance and to ensure enhanced, predictable and coordinated support.

Advertisement:

Quote: "NSATU, which will operate in Allied states, will support Ukraine’s self-defence in line with the UN Charter."

More details: NATO leaders stressed that the new agency, in accordance with international law, would not make NATO a party to the conflict. It will support the transformation of Ukraine's defence and security forces, which will facilitate its further integration with NATO.

The leaders also supported the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC), "an important pillar of practical cooperation, to identify and apply lessons from Russia’s war against Ukraine and increase Ukraine’s interoperability with NATO."

Advertisement:

The Summit also welcomed the Secretary General's decision to appoint a NATO Senior Representative to Ukraine.

Background: It was previously reported that the NATO summit decision declared Ukraine's full membership irreversible.

Support UP or become our patron!