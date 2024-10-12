All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US announces major review of NATO-Russia relations – Politico

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 12 October 2024, 11:01
US announces major review of NATO-Russia relations – Politico
NATO flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Defence ministers from NATO member states will begin discussions on reviewing NATO's relations with Russia during a meeting in Brussels on 17-18 October.

Source: Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation Politico with reference to an unnamed senior US official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US official said that NATO had been holding private discussions for several months regarding the formal definition of relations with Moscow, and the upcoming meeting of defence ministers in Brussels next week will be the first official opportunity to continue these talks.

Advertisement:

NATO members will discuss the future of the 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act. While this document technically remains in force, some countries have stated that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 rendered it effectively invalid.

Quote: "Right now we have to have an understanding across the alliance ... that the [Founding Act] and the NATO-Russia Council were built for a different era, and I think the allies are prepared to say that was a different era in our relationship with Russia, and therefore something new is merited."

More details: The US official clarified that there is no draft of a new strategy regarding Russia yet, as the main focus is currently on gathering opinions from NATO's 32 member countries. At the same time, he noted that no significant military decisions were expected to be made as part of this strategy.

Advertisement:

For reference: The NATO-Russia Council, an organisation created after the Cold War to foster bilateral security partnerships, has not convened since 2022.

Background:

  • The review of NATO's relations with Moscow was approved by NATO leaders at the Washington Summit in July 2024. It is expected that the new strategy regarding Russia will be finalised at the Summit in The Hague in June 2025.
  • Recently, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urged NATO member states not to fear the nuclear threats made by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, which are aimed at weakening Western military support for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

USARussiaNATO
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
USA
Speaker Johnson hopes Trump will win elections and end war in Ukraine so further aid unnecessary
US reacts to death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity
White House has yet to decide on Ramstein-format meeting
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: