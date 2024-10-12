US announces major review of NATO-Russia relations – Politico

Defence ministers from NATO member states will begin discussions on reviewing NATO's relations with Russia during a meeting in Brussels on 17-18 October.

Source: Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation Politico with reference to an unnamed senior US official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US official said that NATO had been holding private discussions for several months regarding the formal definition of relations with Moscow, and the upcoming meeting of defence ministers in Brussels next week will be the first official opportunity to continue these talks.

NATO members will discuss the future of the 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act. While this document technically remains in force, some countries have stated that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 rendered it effectively invalid.

Quote: "Right now we have to have an understanding across the alliance ... that the [Founding Act] and the NATO-Russia Council were built for a different era, and I think the allies are prepared to say that was a different era in our relationship with Russia, and therefore something new is merited."

More details: The US official clarified that there is no draft of a new strategy regarding Russia yet, as the main focus is currently on gathering opinions from NATO's 32 member countries. At the same time, he noted that no significant military decisions were expected to be made as part of this strategy.

For reference: The NATO-Russia Council, an organisation created after the Cold War to foster bilateral security partnerships, has not convened since 2022.

Background:

The review of NATO's relations with Moscow was approved by NATO leaders at the Washington Summit in July 2024. It is expected that the new strategy regarding Russia will be finalised at the Summit in The Hague in June 2025.

Recently, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urged NATO member states not to fear the nuclear threats made by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, which are aimed at weakening Western military support for Ukraine.

