Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 44 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 15 October 2024, 08:16
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia, as it has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded, 13 tanks, 44 armoured combat vehicles and 64 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 671,400 (+1,210) military personnel;
  • 8,988 (+13) tanks;
  • 17,939 (+44) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 19,430 (+9) artillery systems;
  • 1,231 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 978 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 17,019 (+10) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,620 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 26,654 (+32) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,441 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being updated.

