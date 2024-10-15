Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 44 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia, as it has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded, 13 tanks, 44 armoured combat vehicles and 64 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 671,400 (+1,210) military personnel;

8,988 (+13) tanks;

17,939 (+44) armoured combat vehicles;

19,430 (+9) artillery systems;

1,231 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

978 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

17,019 (+10) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,620 (+1) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

26,654 (+32) vehicles and tankers;

3,441 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being updated.

