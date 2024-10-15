All Sections
Russia's weekly spending on war exceeds annual budgets of 80% of its regions

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 15 October 2024, 13:35
Stock photo: getty Images

Only 18 of Russia's 83 regions have budgets that exceed the country's weekly spending on the war against Ukraine.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: In 2025, Russia's budget expenditures on the army and security forces will amount to US$110 billion (11.1 trillion roubles), or about US$2.17 billion (210 billion roubles) per week, which exceeds the annual budgets of 80% of Russian regions. 

Among those with budgets that exceed the weekly cost of the war in Ukraine are Moscow, St Petersburg, Moscow Oblast and Leningrad Oblast, as well as regions with a developed mining and processing industry.

Meanwhile, 64 regions have budgets that are lower than Russia's seven-day spending on the war in Ukraine. In almost a quarter of the regions, budgets are less than a third of a week's military spending.

Four regions of Russia spend less per year than the country spends on the war in Ukraine in one day – US$310 million (30 billion roubles).

Background: Russia’s budget for 2025 includes an increase in spending on the defence and security sector.

