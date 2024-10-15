All Sections
Mariya Yemets, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 15 October 2024, 19:52
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges Europe to fight Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called on European countries to take action against Russia’s shadow fleet of tankers that transport Russian oil.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sybiha’s statement on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha emphasised that Russia poses an existential threat to Europe while continuing to earn billions from energy exports to European countries and through European waters. These funds are subsequently used to finance the Kremlin's war machine.

Quote: "Europe can and must deprive Russia of its bloody energy revenues. Russia’s shadow fleet of old and poorly insured oil tankers creates an imminent threat of an environmental disaster in Europe, according to the Kyiv School of Economics think tank. It is high time Europe took real action to block this shadow fleet, shrink Russia’s war budget, and save lives and the environment."

Background:

  • On 24 June, the EU Council announced new sanctions targeting tankers that are part of Russia’s "shadow fleet" for transporting oil.
  • In July, more than 40 European countries agreed on a plan to combat Russia’s "shadow fleet" at the European Political Community summit.

