Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on world to take immediate action in view of executed Ukrainian POWs

Andrii Sybiha, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has demanded that the world intervene right now in response to Russia's inhumane treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Source: Sybiha on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Russia's mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war is absolute barbarism, grave violation of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war.

Executions are becoming more frequent; 95% of POWs are subjected to torture according to the UN, denied basic needs and access.

International community must take immediate action. Issue ICC arrest warrants for Russian executioners and torturers. Boost sanctions pressure. Demand access for international monitors and medics to detention sites, facilitate release of POWs and all illegally detained persons."

Background:

Previously, military analysts reported that the Russian forces executed 9 Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

As a result, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets issued letters to the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Ukraine’s Office of the Prosecutor General launched criminal investigations into the suspected execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

