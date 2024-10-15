All Sections
Civilian killed in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 15 October 2024, 20:40
Civilian killed in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast
Smoke from an attack. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck the village of Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on 15 October.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, at around 16:30 on 15 October, Russian troops attacked the village of Hlushkivka in the Kupiansk district. A 73-year-old man was killed."

Details: Moreover, households in the village were damaged.

