Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, said that in non-public communication with partners, the word "negotiations" is used more often and "justice" sounds less common.

Source: Zelenskyy, during the Victory Plan’s presentation to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) on 16 October, reports European Pravda

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about a tendency towards diplomacy in non-public communication with partners.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We [often] hear the word "negotiations" from our partners, and the word "justice" is much less common. Ukraine is open to diplomacy but to honest diplomacy."

That is why, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine has a Peace Formula which guarantees negotiations without forcing Ukraine into injustice.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "Ukrainians deserve a decent peace. The Victory Plan will pave the way for this. The Victory Plan is a guarantee that the madmen in the Kremlin will lose the opportunity to continue the war. Therefore, the Victory Plan is a bridge to implementing the Peace Formula and a path to honest diplomacy."

Background:

Ukrainian officials have allegedly become more open to discussing a potential ceasefire agreement while discussing it with their Western counterparts.

Bloomberg reports that Western allies assume Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to consider a "more flexible" approach to ending the war with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after he met with French President Emmanuel Macron, assured that there was no talk of a "ceasefire" in their talks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine subsequently denied the claims made by a number of foreign media outlets about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to Russia at the cost of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

