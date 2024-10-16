All Sections
Foreign Ministers of eight European countries arrive in Odesa – photos

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 16 October 2024, 15:53
Foreign ministers from the Nordic and Baltic states in Odesa. Photo: Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter)

On Wednesday, eight foreign ministers from the Nordic and Baltic states arrived in Odesa for a visit.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter), reports European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that at the meeting with the ministers, they discussed strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities and energy stability on the eve of winter. 

The Ukrainian minister also informed his colleagues about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and Peace formula. 

Background: 

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed his Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) on Wednesday. It consists of five points and is actually a "plan to force Russia to peace". 
  • The first point of the plan is to invite Ukraine to join NATO immediately.
  • The full text of the Victory Plan will be classified, and only certain partners will receive secret appendices to some of its points. 

