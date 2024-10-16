Zelenskyy presents the Victory Plan: five points and three secret appendices

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented his Victory Plan, which consists of five points and three secret appendices, to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) on Wednesday 16 October.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondent; online broadcast

Details: Zelenskyy said that the implementation of the Peace Plan depends on Ukraine's partners, not Russia.

Peace through strength. Key points from Zelenskyy's speech presenting the Victory Plan to the Ukrainian parliament

The President stressed that Russia is not looking for an honest peace, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has gone mad and wants war, he will not change personally, and he is deaf to everyone else.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and its partners should work together to change the circumstances so that the war ends and Russia is "forced into peace".

Quote: "The first point (and a very important one) is an invitation to NATO. Right now. It is a determination of how the partners see Ukraine's place in the security architecture."

Details: The president said that the second point of the Plan is defence. It is the permanent strengthening of Ukrainian defence and the redirection of the war towards Russia (in the sense of relocating the combat to Russian territory). This point has a secret appendix.

The third point is the deterrence of Russian aggression. It also has a secret appendix to which the leaders of the United States, the UK, and Italy have access. Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear deterrent package on its territory to deter further Russian aggression.

The fourth point is Ukraine's strategic and economic potential. There is also a secret appendix that is being passed on to the US and EU. It provides for an agreement with partners.

The fifth point is designed for the post-war period. Ukrainian experience should be used for the whole Alliance and the defence of Europe. Kyiv proposes replacing the US military in Europe with Ukrainian troops after the war.

The president's speech in parliament was attended by members of the government, including Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, First Deputy Prime Minister, along with Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, representatives of Ukraine’s security forces, including Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, and others, including diplomats.

The session is to be followed by a meeting between the president, the parliamentary leadership and heads of parliamentary factions and groups.

Background: The President's Office reported that Zelenskyy will not disclose the full details of his Victory Plan in the parliament, with certain appendices of the document remaining confidential.

