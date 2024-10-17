All Sections
Russia wants to ban Internet speed measurement by popular US service

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 17 October 2024, 10:25
Russia wants to ban Internet speed measurement by popular US service
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian Internet service providers may be banned from using the SpeedTest service of the US company Ookla to measure Internet speed.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Russia’s International Academy of Communications proposed this initiative, which was endorsed by the State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, and the FSB.

Anastasia Ositis, the head of the International Academy of Communications, explained the organisation's proposal by saying that Ookla works with the US intelligence services, which could use it to create a system of test control of communication networks around the world. 

Test control systems provide information about communication networks, including their configuration, equipment used, load, bandwidth, and other characteristics. Ositis said that foreign intelligence services could use this data to organise targeted DDoS attacks.

It is reported that if operators are forced to remove Ookla from the network, end users will not be able to measure access speeds correctly.

Background:

  • The Discord messenger app has been shut down in Russia supposedly because of the violation of Russian legislation.
  • Users of the Signal messenger from Russia have experienced problems with the service, either.

Russia
Russia
