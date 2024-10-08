Russia blocks Discord messenger

The Discord messenger has been blocked in Russia for supposedly violating the country's legislation.



Source: Russian censorship authority Roskomnadzor, cited by The Moscow Times



Details: Russian users had previously complained en masse about Discord malfunctions, according to data from Downdetector. The messenger was inaccessible in both desktop and mobile versions.

Issues with the messenger have been observed since at least September. In early autumn, Roskomnadzor began adding Discord pages to the register of prohibited information. Since 20 September, Roskomnadzor has made five rulings against the messenger, which became the basis for the block, and fined Discord for RUB 3.5 million.



Background: Roskomnadzor, Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, issued five decisions on violations of Russian legislation concerning the messenger app Discord.



