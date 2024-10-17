Zelenskyy arrives at EU summit

Joint doorstep by President of European Council Charles Michel and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: European Council

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the EU summit on Thursday, 17 October, and was greeted by European Council President Charles Michel.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Charles Michel, President of the European Council, met Zelenskyy. At the event, the Ukrainian leader plans to present the European Union leaders with his Victory Plan today.

Earlier, some EU leaders issued statements. For example, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said he did not see anything new in Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan, as the majority of the topics are areas where the EU is still unsure.

On the other hand, in response to Zelenskyy presenting the plan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that certain decisions he made "will not change."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Brussels, where he will attend meetings at NATO headquarters, the European Parliament, and the European Council.



