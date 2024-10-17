Ukraine increases drone production tenfold

Ukraine achieved a tenfold increase in the production capacity of its drone industry in 2024 compared to 2023.

Source: the press service for the Ministry of Digital Transformation

Quote: "The production capacity of the Ukrainian drone industry increased more than 10 times in 2024 compared to 2023."

Advertisement:

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, investments in 2024 were worth up to US$50 million, as against up to US$5 million in 2023.

At the same time, the average amount invested rose from US$500,000 to US$1-3 million.

The Ministry said production capacity has increased from 300,000 drones in 2023 to 4 million in 2024.

Advertisement:

Background: Ukraine plans to lift its ban on drone exports as the state’s resources are insufficient to fully cover the military’s needs in terms of unmanned aerial vehicles, making it necessary to generate funds to manufacture them.

Support UP or become our patron!