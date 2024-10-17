Norway to provide Ukraine with six F-16s soon – Ukraine's defence minister

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced that Norway will soon deliver six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: Umierov on Facebook after a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Bjørn Arild Gram at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the talks, Umierov and Gram discussed the current frontline situation and Kyiv's needs, particularly for long-range weapons, and reached "specific agreements" to bolster Ukraine's air defence.

Advertisement:

"A separate focus is on aircraft, particularly strengthening our capabilities with F-16 fighters. Norway will continue its support and provide Ukraine with six aircraft shortly," the Ukrainian defence minister added.

Umierov also suggested that Norway directly fund Ukrainian defence companies and take "patronage" over one of Ukraine's brigades to support its training and equipping.

Background:

Advertisement:

In July, the Norwegian government decided to provide Ukraine with six F-16 fighter jets. At the time, reports indicated that the first of these aircraft would be delivered in 2024.

The Netherlands had previously confirmed the delivery of its fighter jets to Ukraine but did not disclose the number provided.

Meanwhile, media reports indicate that the US is redirecting its training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots toward young cadets rather than experienced Air Force personnel, and this decision could extend the timeline for when Kyiv receives a fully operational squadron of Western-made aircraft by many months.

Support UP or become our patron!