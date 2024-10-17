All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Norway to provide Ukraine with six F-16s soon – Ukraine's defence minister

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 17 October 2024, 18:26
Norway to provide Ukraine with six F-16s soon – Ukraine's defence minister
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has announced that Norway will soon deliver six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: Umierov on Facebook after a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Bjørn Arild Gram at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the talks, Umierov and Gram discussed the current frontline situation and Kyiv's needs, particularly for long-range weapons, and reached "specific agreements" to bolster Ukraine's air defence.

Advertisement:

"A separate focus is on aircraft, particularly strengthening our capabilities with F-16 fighters. Norway will continue its support and provide Ukraine with six aircraft shortly," the Ukrainian defence minister added.

Umierov also suggested that Norway directly fund Ukrainian defence companies and take "patronage" over one of Ukraine's brigades to support its training and equipping.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • In July, the Norwegian government decided to provide Ukraine with six F-16 fighter jets. At the time, reports indicated that the first of these aircraft would be delivered in 2024.
  • The Netherlands had previously confirmed the delivery of its fighter jets to Ukraine but did not disclose the number provided.
  • Meanwhile, media reports indicate that the US is redirecting its training of Ukrainian F-16 pilots toward young cadets rather than experienced Air Force personnel, and this decision could extend the timeline for when Kyiv receives a fully operational squadron of Western-made aircraft by many months.

Support UP or become our patron!

fighter jetsUkraineNorway
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
fighter jets
US to focus on training of young Ukrainian pilots in its F-16 pilot training program – WSJ
Romanian government approves provisions on F-16 training for Ukrainians
Zelenskyy awards Hero of Ukraine title to fallen pilot Juice
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: