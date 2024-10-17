All Sections
Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Ivanna Kostina, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 17 October 2024, 16:27
Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels
Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the signing of a security cooperation agreement with Greece.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis signed the agreement in Brussels.

Zelenskyy recalled that Greece has been giving Ukraine military support, especially logistical and training support, since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Quote: "Today, we signed an Agreement on Security Cooperation with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece is ready to continue meeting Ukraine’s most urgent defence needs. It will also provide additional resources to accelerate F-16 training for our pilots and technicians," Zelensky said.

He thanked Greece for all the support and capabilities provided for the protection of Ukraine.

In particular, Odesa, a city with significant cultural and historical ties to Greece that Mitsotakis committed to help rebuild during his March visit to Ukraine, will benefit from Greece's active participation in Ukraine's restoration, according to the Athens administration. Such rehabilitation operations create opportunities for Greek companies to collaborate with Ukrainian and European businesses.

Background:

  • Ukraine has been signing bilateral security agreements in accordance with the Group of Seven declaration, which was adopted in Vilnius in July 2023.
  • In addition to the Ukraine Compact, a multilateral agreement with commitments to support Ukraine, Ukraine has signed over two dozen such bilateral agreements to date.
  • Ukraine and Ireland signed a bilateral security agreement in September.

Support UP or become our patron!

GreeceUkrainesecurity guarantees
Greece
Greece plans to send 32 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine
Greece studies Kyiv's new and old requests for military assistance
Greece refuses to give Ukraine its Patriot air defence systems
