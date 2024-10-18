Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 1,530 troops killed and wounded, 13 tanks, 23 artillery systems and 51 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 675,800 (+1,530) military personnel;

9,027 (+13) tanks;

18,053 (+51) armoured combat vehicles;

19,533 (+23) artillery systems;

1,232 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

978 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

17,152 (+48) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,620 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

26,908 (+93) vehicles and tankers;

3,448 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

