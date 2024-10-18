Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
Friday, 18 October 2024, 07:42
Russian forces have lost 1,530 troops killed and wounded, 13 tanks, 23 artillery systems and 51 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 675,800 (+1,530) military personnel;
- 9,027 (+13) tanks;
- 18,053 (+51) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,533 (+23) artillery systems;
- 1,232 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 978 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 17,152 (+48) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,620 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 26,908 (+93) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,448 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
