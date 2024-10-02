EU approves sanctions package to address hybrid threats from Russia

EU ambassadors on 2 October agreed on a new sanctions package targeting Russian hybrid threats.

Source: Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jozwiak noted that the mechanism will come into force next week.

Advertisement:

"The new EU sanctions mechanism against Russia's hybrid actions now adopted by EU ambassadors," Jozwiak said.

Earlier, the journalist reported that the EU initially wanted to introduce a general sanctions package, but eventually agreed that it would focus on Russian threats.

So far, there are no names in it, but they will be added in the future.

Advertisement:

The EU has imposed a large number of sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. These sanctions cover a variety of areas and are aimed at putting economic pressure on Russia to stop its military actions.

The sanctions cover financial, energy, trade, transport, visa and personal areas.

Background:

In the first half of 2024, Czechia was affected by Russian hybrid attacks.

Poland believes that it is in a state of hybrid war.

Support UP or become our patron!