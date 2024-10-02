EU approves sanctions package to address hybrid threats from Russia
EU ambassadors on 2 October agreed on a new sanctions package targeting Russian hybrid threats.
Source: Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Jozwiak noted that the mechanism will come into force next week.
"The new EU sanctions mechanism against Russia's hybrid actions now adopted by EU ambassadors," Jozwiak said.
Earlier, the journalist reported that the EU initially wanted to introduce a general sanctions package, but eventually agreed that it would focus on Russian threats.
So far, there are no names in it, but they will be added in the future.
The EU has imposed a large number of sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. These sanctions cover a variety of areas and are aimed at putting economic pressure on Russia to stop its military actions.
The sanctions cover financial, energy, trade, transport, visa and personal areas.
Background:
- In the first half of 2024, Czechia was affected by Russian hybrid attacks.
- Poland believes that it is in a state of hybrid war.
