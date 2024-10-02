All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine plans to begin exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 2 October 2024, 18:32
Ukraine plans to begin exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
Flags of Ukraine and Poland. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINP), in response to requests from Polish citizens, plans to begin the search and exhumation of Polish remains in Rivne Oblast in 2025. [The Volyn (Volhynia) tragedy was a series of events that led to the ethnic cleansing of the Polish and Ukrainian populations in 1943 during World War II. It was part of a long-standing rivalry between Ukrainians and Poles in what is now Ukraine's west. Poland considers the Volyn tragedy a genocide of Poles – ed.]

Source: UINP statement

Details: The institute noted that it received requests in September and intends to "include search operations in Rivne Oblast in the work plan and activities for 2025".

Anton Drobovych, the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, emphasised that Ukraine remains open to cooperation with Polish institutions regarding the search, preservation and care of memory sites for both Ukrainians in Poland and Poles in Ukraine.

Quote: "However, given that official inter-institutional mechanisms for resolving problematic issues with the Polish side in the restoration and preservation of memory sites have not been in place for a long time... the UINP is inclined to meet the interests of Polish citizens."

Details: Drobovych said that if the Polish citizens provide the necessary clarifications on the location of potential search sites, the UINP will "try to help them despite the war and the difficult economic situation".

Although the statement does not specify who sent the request, European Pravda previously reported on an appeal by Karolina Romanowska, the chair of the Polish-Ukrainian Reconciliation Association, regarding the village of Uhly in the present-day Rivne Oblast.

Background: The step towards Warsaw comes amid Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha's visit to Poland, where he participated in the Warsaw Security Forum and met with several Polish officials.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

PolandVolynUkraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
Poland
Polish Foreign Minister to discuss aid to Ukraine with new NATO Secretary General
Ukrainian and Polish foreign ministers had "friendly chat" in Warsaw
Speaker of Polish Sejm raises issue of Volyn exhumations at meeting with Ukrainian foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: