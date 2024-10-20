Ukrainian air defence destroys 31 of 49 UAVs launched by Russia overnight
Sunday, 20 October 2024, 10:50
Ukrainian air defence units have reported shooting down 31 Russian UAVs in an anti-aircraft operation as of the morning of 20 October.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: The Russian targets were engaged over Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.
Another 13 Russian drones disappeared from radar.
A total of 51 aerial targets were detected and tracked: 49 UAVs and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched by Russian forces.
The Russians launched UAVs from the cities of Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk while missiles were fired from occupied Crimea.
