Ukrainian air defence destroys 31 of 49 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Ukrainian air defence units have reported shooting down 31 Russian UAVs in an anti-aircraft operation as of the morning of 20 October.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russian targets were engaged over Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

Another 13 Russian drones disappeared from radar.

A total of 51 aerial targets were detected and tracked: 49 UAVs and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched by Russian forces.

The Russians launched UAVs from the cities of Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk while missiles were fired from occupied Crimea.

