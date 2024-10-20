All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian air defence destroys 31 of 49 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 October 2024, 10:50
Ukrainian air defence destroys 31 of 49 UAVs launched by Russia overnight
Ukrainian air defences have destroyed 31 Russian UAVs. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian air defence units have reported shooting down 31 Russian UAVs in an anti-aircraft operation as of the morning of 20 October.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russian targets were engaged over Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts.

Advertisement:

Another 13 Russian drones disappeared from radar.

A total of 51 aerial targets were detected and tracked: 49 UAVs and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched by Russian forces.

The Russians launched UAVs from the cities of Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk while missiles were fired from occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

air defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
air defence
Ukraine signs air defence agreement with Germany, four more countries to join
42 of nearly 100 UAVs downed over Ukraine, with air defence deployed until afternoon
Ukraine's air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: