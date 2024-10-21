Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 229 times over past day

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have launched 229 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, causing destruction. Five settlements have come under Russian airstrikes.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers launched 229 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day. Russian forces conducted seven airstrikes on Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka."

Details: A total of 97 UAVs of various modifications attacked the settlements of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne.

There were 11 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems on Lobkove, Novodanylivka and Robotyne and 114 artillery strikes on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

Seventeen reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure were received, but no civilian casualties were reported.

