Russians occupy Ostrivske village in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 16 October 2024, 04:54
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

The Russians have occupied the village of Ostrivske, Kurakhove hromada, in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: Russian forces have also advanced near Levadne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), Tsukuryne (Donetsk Oblast) and in Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast).

