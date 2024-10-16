Russians occupy Ostrivske village in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

The Russians have occupied the village of Ostrivske, Kurakhove hromada, in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: Russian forces have also advanced near Levadne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), Tsukuryne (Donetsk Oblast) and in Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast).

