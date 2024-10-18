All Sections
Anastasia ProtzFriday, 18 October 2024, 07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have delivered 234 strikes on 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and targeted populated areas with 118 drones of various modifications over the past 24 hours.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov noted that Russian troops had carried out three airstrikes on the settlement of Robotyne.

In addition, 118 UAVs of various modifications bombarded the settlements of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

Furthermore, the Russians attacked Lobkove, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Robotyne eight times with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russian forces mounted 105 artillery strikes on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Novomykolaivka.

Quote: "Four reports have been received regarding destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured."

