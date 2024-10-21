Experts consider reopening Lviv International Airport – mayor
Monday, 21 October 2024, 15:43
Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi believes that at least one airport in Ukraine should be open.
Source: RBC-Ukraine
Details: "We need to survive whatever the circumstances. That’s why this topic [reopening Lviv Airport] is being discussed in expert circles," Sadovyi said.
The mayor said journalists would be the first to know if the decision was made to reopen the airport.
"There are many airports in Ukraine, and I think at least one of them should be open during the war," Sadovyi said.
Background:
- On 15 July, a Japanese delegation met with Lviv International Airport staff. The meeting included a presentation of the airlines that are willing to resume flights.
- The reopening of Lviv Airport would open up new opportunities for foreign investors and tourists.
