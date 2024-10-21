All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Experts consider reopening Lviv International Airport – mayor

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 21 October 2024, 15:43
Experts consider reopening Lviv International Airport – mayor
Stock photo: Lviv International Airport on Facebook

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi believes that at least one airport in Ukraine should be open.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

Details: "We need to survive whatever the circumstances. That’s why this topic [reopening Lviv Airport] is being discussed in expert circles," Sadovyi said.

Advertisement:

The mayor said journalists would be the first to know if the decision was made to reopen the airport.

"There are many airports in Ukraine, and I think at least one of them should be open during the war," Sadovyi said.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 15 July, a Japanese delegation met with Lviv International Airport staff. The meeting included a presentation of the airlines that are willing to resume flights.
  • The reopening of Lviv Airport would open up new opportunities for foreign investors and tourists.

Support UP or become our patron!

aircraftLviv
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
aircraft
Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos
Russia asks Kazakhstan to organise domestic flights due to lack of aircraft
Tu-134 transport aircraft burnt out at Russian airbase – video
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: