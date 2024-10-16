Russia asks Kazakhstan to organise domestic flights due to lack of aircraft

The Russian authorities are seeking the assistance of friendly countries in organising domestic passenger flights due to the threat of a shortage of aircraft among domestic carriers.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: The Ministry of Transportation is negotiating with Kazakhstan Airlines to launch flights within Russia.

This refers to cabotage flights, which occur when a foreign airline flies between cities in another country. This privilege is provided only to domestic Russian carriers.

Prior to the war, Russian airlines had 850 aircraft in their fleet; by early 2023, that figure had reduced to 736. The number of available aircraft may be reduced by half as a result of limitations prohibiting the delivery of Western aircraft and spare parts to Russia by 2026. Furthermore, foreign manufacturers' liners will be disposed of more swiftly beginning in 2025 since they require extensive maintenance.

Only 20 aircraft are anticipated to be produced in 2025, down from the initial projection of 82 aircraft. There will be 97 liners instead of 120 in 2026 and 180 instead of 140 in 2027.

