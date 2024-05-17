All Sections
The opening of the airport in Lviv opens up new opportunities for foreign investors and foreign tourists.

Friday, 17 May 2024, 13:35
Stock photo: Getty Images

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, during the National Tourism Summit in Lviv on Friday, reported by Interfax-Ukraine 

Details: "Many thanks to the Ukrainian tourism sector for their faith in the state and for continuing investments. We believe that after our victory, Lviv and Ukraine will be one of the main tourist destinations (attractive geographical areas) on the map of Europe," Kozytskyi said. 

He stressed that it is important for the oblast military administration to open the airport. 

"At every international meeting, we emphasise that the opening of the airport means, on the one hand, closing the skies over Ukraine. On the other hand, it is a huge opportunity for a foreign investor and a foreign tourist to see Ukraine. It is an opportunity for people to travel and it is an opportunity to understand that the distance, for example, from Lviv to London is almost the same as the distance from Lviv to Donetsk," he said.

At the same time, Kozytskyi voiced a number of challenges that the tourism industry must address.

"One of the main challenges is accessibility. The tourism industry must be ready to provide services to people with certain characteristics, including people with disabilities. And they must be ready to accept them and their families," he stressed.

