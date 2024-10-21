Ukraine's Energy Ministry hopes IAEA presence at key NPP substations will support nuclear safety

The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Stock photo: IAEA on Twitter (X)

On 21 October, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors continued their monitoring mission at one of the transmission system operator’s substations, which is critical for the operation of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.

Source: Ukrainian ministry of energy's press service

Details: According to the agreed schedule of visits, the mission will continue at all key substations for the nuclear power industry in turn.

Quote: "We hope that the presence of IAEA inspectors at key substations of the main power grid will help maintain nuclear and radiation safety," said German Halushchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy.

Background:

On 21 October at 12:18, one of the two power transmission lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine’s unified energy system was disconnected due to systematic Russian attacks.

The IAEA has reportedly funded Russian state scientific research in Crimea even after the peninsula’s occupation by Moscow.

