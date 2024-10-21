All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Energy Ministry hopes IAEA presence at key NPP substations will support nuclear safety

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzMonday, 21 October 2024, 19:11
Ukraine's Energy Ministry hopes IAEA presence at key NPP substations will support nuclear safety
The logo of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Stock photo: IAEA on Twitter (X)

On 21 October, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors continued their monitoring mission at one of the transmission system operator’s substations, which is critical for the operation of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.

Source: Ukrainian ministry of energy's press service

Details: According to the agreed schedule of visits, the mission will continue at all key substations for the nuclear power industry in turn.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We hope that the presence of IAEA inspectors at key substations of the main power grid will help maintain nuclear and radiation safety," said German Halushchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy.

Background:

  • On 21 October at 12:18, one of the two power transmission lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine’s unified energy system was disconnected due to systematic Russian attacks.
  • The IAEA has reportedly funded Russian state scientific research in Crimea even after the peninsula’s occupation by Moscow.

Support UP or become our patron!

IAEA
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
IAEA
Belarusian leader claims Minsk and Moscow have no plans to seize Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
IAEA does not plan permanent mission at Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and hopes to avoid returning there – Reuters
Kremlin plans strikes on Ukrainian nuclear facilities before winter – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: