Ukraine's Energy Ministry hopes IAEA presence at key NPP substations will support nuclear safety
Monday, 21 October 2024, 19:11
On 21 October, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors continued their monitoring mission at one of the transmission system operator’s substations, which is critical for the operation of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.
Source: Ukrainian ministry of energy's press service
Details: According to the agreed schedule of visits, the mission will continue at all key substations for the nuclear power industry in turn.
Quote: "We hope that the presence of IAEA inspectors at key substations of the main power grid will help maintain nuclear and radiation safety," said German Halushchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy.
Background:
- On 21 October at 12:18, one of the two power transmission lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine’s unified energy system was disconnected due to systematic Russian attacks.
- The IAEA has reportedly funded Russian state scientific research in Crimea even after the peninsula’s occupation by Moscow.
