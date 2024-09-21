All Sections
Kremlin plans strikes on Ukrainian nuclear facilities before winter – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 21 September 2024, 15:53
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has stated that the Kremlin is preparing to attack Ukraine's critical nuclear power facilities before winter, citing intelligence data.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: The Russians are aiming to target open switchgear at nuclear power plants and transmission substations, which are essential for the safe operation of nuclear facilities.

Quote from Sybiha: "Damage to those facilities creates a high risk of a nuclear incident with global consequences. Our special services have passed those data to our partners.

The IAEA was also informed."

More details: The foreign minister stressed that Russia is the only country that has seized a nuclear power plant in Europe and is using it to blackmail the world.

He also expressed gratitude to the International Atomic Energy Agency for its decision to expand missions to several Ukrainian energy facilities and urged a faster implementation of the agreements.

