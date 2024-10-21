All Sections
Poland to request access to secret appendices of Ukraine's Victory Plan

Oleh PavliukMonday, 21 October 2024, 21:05
Poland to request access to secret appendices of Ukraine's Victory Plan
The flag of Poland. Stock photo: Getty Images

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski has stated that Warsaw wishes to review the classified appendices of the Victory Plan presented by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.

Source: Bartoszewski in an interview with PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When presenting the Victory Plan, Zelenskyy noted that the full text would not be made public and that only selected partners who are essential for its implementation would receive access to the classified appendices to certain sections.

Bartoszewski said Poland is not among the countries that have received complete information regarding the plan.

Quote: "We provided Ukraine with military aid in the most crucial way, because when Germany was talking about sending them helmets, we sent 320 tanks. So our contribution was obviously significant, especially at the beginning when it was most needed," the Polish deputy foreign minister emphasised.

"That is why [I can say] with full confidence, we should have access to these files," he stated.

"Undoubtedly, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs will discuss this issue with the Ukrainian side, as we are in constant contact," Bartoszewski concluded.

Background: 

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented his five-point Victory Plan. The first point calls for an immediate invitation for Ukraine to join NATO
  • Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said the Victory Plan will be reassessed after the US presidential elections.

Poland
Poland
