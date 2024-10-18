All Sections
Zelenskyy's Victory Plan to be reassessed after US elections – Polish PM

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoFriday, 18 October 2024, 12:54
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that Ukraine's Victory Plan presented by Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be reassessed after the US presidential election.

Source: Tusk at a conference after the European Council meeting in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda, citing Ukrinform news agency

Details: The prime minister stated that leaders of various EU nations hold differing views on Ukraine's Victory Plan. However, he remarked that this was not unexpected, as their attitudes towards Ukraine’s NATO membership – the first point of the plan – also vary.

Tusk noted that the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership was first raised during Lech Kaczyński’s presidency in Poland, and even then, Warsaw supported "opening the membership perspective for Ukraine".

"Nothing has changed here: we stand in solidarity with Ukraine on this issue," the Polish prime minister said.

Tusk mentioned that it is challenging to determine "how realistic Zelenskyy's plan is, as much depends on the outcome of the US presidential election".

"At the moment, we are waiting for the results of the US election; no one is hiding it," Tusk said.

He added that the strategies outlined in Zelenskyy's plan "will be reassessed following the US election".

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's Victory Plan, which consists of five points. The first point calls for Kyiv to be invited to join the Alliance immediately.
  • The White House commented on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan, saying that NATO does not have a consensus on Ukraine's accession to the Alliance. 
  • Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, stated that Ukraine needs to carry out appropriate reforms and meet security conditions in order to become a NATO member.

