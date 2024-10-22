All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's population decreased by 10 million since beginning of Russia's full-scale war – UN

Anna KovalenkoTuesday, 22 October 2024, 16:59
Ukraine's population decreased by 10 million since beginning of Russia's full-scale war – UN
More accurate population estimates can be made after the end of the war. Photo: Stefan Cristian Cioata/Getty Images

According to the UN, the Ukrainian population plummeted by 10 million, or around 25%, since Russia's full-scale invasion began. This was caused by the departure of citizens overseas, a drop in the birth rate, and hostilities-related deaths. The largest proportion of the demographic drop is accounted for by 6.7 million Ukrainian refugees.

Source: Florence Bauer, Eastern Europe head at the UN Population Fund, at a press conference in Geneva (Switzerland), writes Reuters

Details: At the same time, exact estimates cannot be made until the war is over and a comprehensive census is conducted.

Advertisement:

Florence Bauer highlighted that a major decrease in the number of Ukrainians in the state was primarily attributable to depopulation in specific districts.

Furthermore, a significant drop in the birth rate is having an impact on Ukraine's demographic condition.

Quote: "The birth rate plummeted and is currently at around one child per woman, which is one of the lowest in the world," said Florence Bauer, an economist.

Advertisement:

According to her, Ukraine's fertility rate should be 2.1 children per woman in order to maintain a steady population.

The UN considers that the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 made the "difficult" demographic situation in Ukraine "more severe".

Ukraine had more than 50 million people after exiting the Soviet Union in 1991, but it has suffered a terrible fall, as have the majority of its Eastern European and Central Asian neighbours.

In 2021, around 40 million people resided in Ukraine.

Furthermore, a far bigger Russia, with a pre-war population of more than 140 million, saw a deterioration of its already "dire" demographic position as a full-scale invasion began.

According to Florence Bauer, the Russian Federation's birth rate was the lowest since 1999 in the first six months of this year; the Kremlin referred to this number as "catastrophic".

Earlier, the US Intelligence Agency Centre stated that by 2024, Ukraine would have the highest mortality rate and the lowest birth rate in the world.

Support UP or become our patron!

UN
Advertisement:

Ukrainian President's Office asserts Russia must withdraw to positions as of 24 February 2022 to start peace talks

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
UN
Russians killed and injured at least 1,400 civilians in September – UN
Russia subjects Ukrainian POWs to rape, beatings and electric shocks – UN
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
RECENT NEWS
16:17
Russians strike near post office in Kherson: one person killed
15:45
Putin threatens West with response if it approves strikes Ukrainian deep into Russia
15:32
Russians kill civilian in Mykolaiv Oblast, attack police officers
14:47
Ukrainian President's Office comments on corruption: Information war is ongoing, front is holding
14:33
Ukrainian President's Office asserts Russia must withdraw to positions as of 24 February 2022 to start peace talks
13:18
Russian troops likely attack civilian car and kill people in Selydove in Donetsk Oblast – Prosecutor General's Office, photo
13:10
Power outages in five Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours due to hostilities
13:06
Russians drop explosives on Kherson resident, claiming his life
12:51
Protests in Germany against nuclear cooperation with Russia – photo, video
12:36
Russia has launched 1,100 guided bombs and 560 attack drones on Ukraine over past week: Zelenskyy's video shows aftermath of strikes
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: