Ukraine's population decreased by 10 million since beginning of Russia's full-scale war – UN

According to the UN, the Ukrainian population plummeted by 10 million, or around 25%, since Russia's full-scale invasion began. This was caused by the departure of citizens overseas, a drop in the birth rate, and hostilities-related deaths. The largest proportion of the demographic drop is accounted for by 6.7 million Ukrainian refugees.

Source: Florence Bauer, Eastern Europe head at the UN Population Fund, at a press conference in Geneva (Switzerland), writes Reuters

Details: At the same time, exact estimates cannot be made until the war is over and a comprehensive census is conducted.

Florence Bauer highlighted that a major decrease in the number of Ukrainians in the state was primarily attributable to depopulation in specific districts.

Furthermore, a significant drop in the birth rate is having an impact on Ukraine's demographic condition.

Quote: "The birth rate plummeted and is currently at around one child per woman, which is one of the lowest in the world," said Florence Bauer, an economist.

According to her, Ukraine's fertility rate should be 2.1 children per woman in order to maintain a steady population.

The UN considers that the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 made the "difficult" demographic situation in Ukraine "more severe".

Ukraine had more than 50 million people after exiting the Soviet Union in 1991, but it has suffered a terrible fall, as have the majority of its Eastern European and Central Asian neighbours.

In 2021, around 40 million people resided in Ukraine.

Furthermore, a far bigger Russia, with a pre-war population of more than 140 million, saw a deterioration of its already "dire" demographic position as a full-scale invasion began.

According to Florence Bauer, the Russian Federation's birth rate was the lowest since 1999 in the first six months of this year; the Kremlin referred to this number as "catastrophic".

Earlier, the US Intelligence Agency Centre stated that by 2024, Ukraine would have the highest mortality rate and the lowest birth rate in the world.

