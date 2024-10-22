Power engineers restore power supply line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin has announced his resignation after the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) meeting on 22 October.

Source: Andrii Kostin on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy held an NSDC meeting on Tuesday regarding the apparently immoral situation with fake disabilities of government officials.

Kostin acknowledged that many shameful facts of abuse have been established in the system of prosecutors in Ukraine.

He added that inspections are currently underway at all levels in the country, and criminal proceedings are being investigated.

Quote: "I believe that the position of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is absolutely correct that not only should all unlawful decisions on disability, relevant pension and other accruals be cancelled, there should be not only clear legislative and organisational changes but also personal responsibility. This includes political responsibility.

I am grateful to the President of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] for their trust. But in this situation, I believe it is right to announce my resignation from the post of Prosecutor General."

