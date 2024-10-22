All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Power engineers restore power supply line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 22 October 2024, 17:17
Power engineers restore power supply line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). Stock photo: Getty Images

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin has announced his resignation after the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) meeting on 22 October.

Source: Andrii Kostin on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy held an NSDC meeting on Tuesday regarding the apparently immoral situation with fake disabilities of government officials.

Advertisement:

Kostin acknowledged that many shameful facts of abuse have been established in the system of prosecutors in Ukraine.

He added that inspections are currently underway at all levels in the country, and criminal proceedings are being investigated.

Quote: "I believe that the position of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is absolutely correct that not only should all unlawful decisions on disability, relevant pension and other accruals be cancelled, there should be not only clear legislative and organisational changes but also personal responsibility. This includes political responsibility.

Advertisement:

I am grateful to the President of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine [Ukrainian Parliament – ed.] for their trust. But in this situation, I believe it is right to announce my resignation from the post of Prosecutor General."

Support UP or become our patron!

energyZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
energy
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on verge of blackout again due to Russian attacks
Settlements in five Ukrainian oblasts cut off from power grid because of Russian attacks
5 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages due to Russian attacks
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: