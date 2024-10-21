Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on verge of blackout again due to Russian attacks

One of the two power lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to Ukraine's unified energy system was disconnected on 21 October, at 12:18, due to Russian systematic attacks.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: The report indicates that the plant is currently powered by only one power line.

Advertisement:

Providing external power to the plant, which is necessary for its safe operation, is again under threat. If the plant is disconnected from the external power supply, another complete blackout will occur at Zaporizhzhia NPP, which poses a threat to nuclear safety.

Quote from Herman Halushchenko, Ukrainian Energy Minister: "As soon as the security situation allows, power engineers will do everything possible to restore the power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP."

Background: On 1 October, Ukrenergo, the country’s state-owned electricity transmission system operator, restored power to the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP in early October by repairing a 330 kV overhead line damaged in a Russian attack.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!