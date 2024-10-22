All Sections
US announces new "strong sanctions" against Russia

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 22 October 2024, 19:05
US announces new strong sanctions against Russia
Sanctions against Russia. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated that her department will issue "strong new sanctions" next week against third-party countries that assist Russia in carrying out its actions in Ukraine.

Source: Yellen at a press conference on Tuesday, 22 October, writes AFP 

Details: According to the US Treasury Secretary, further penalties will be "targeting those facilitating the Kremlin's war machine, including intermediaries in third countries that are supplying Russia with critical inputs for its military."

She did not provide additional information about future sanctions against Russia.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has implemented a variety of sanctions targeting Russia's sources of income and industrial complex.

In recent months, the United States has emphasised the closure of loopholes that allow Moscow to circumvent current sanctions.

Recently, a bipartisan coalition in the US Congress asked that the Biden administration tighten sanctions against Russia's oil service industry.

sanctions
