The city of Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

A man aged 71 was killed in a Russian drone attack on the city of Kherson on Sunday, 27 October.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A local resident has been killed in a Russian drone attack on Kherson.

Advertisement:

The invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a man, 71. Sadly, he sustained fatal injuries."

Support UP or become our patron!